Flint school board investigating payout to retired employee

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - During a three hour meeting, Flint Community Schools board members voted to move forward with an investigation into a payout to a retired district employee.
Board president Michael Clack said he was concerned after learning the executive assistant collected over $61,000 for unused paid time off upon retirement, which he believes was more than $50,000 more than she should have received and went against policy.
In a recent audit, auditors noted "an instance where unused PTO time was paid out to a non-union employee upon termination of employment at a rate significantly higher than past practice for non-union employees of the District. While we would like to note that this payout was individually approved by the Board, we would like to recommend that the Board develop a policy of how unused PTO time should be paid out upon termination of employment for non-union employees, so that no unintentional precedents are set."
Board attorney Charis Lee said at the meeting the district already has a policy in place and the board's vote in 2022 was not in line with the policy.
Dr. Joyce Ellis-McNeal, who was board president at the time of the vote, said the board voted to pay the employee but had nothing to do with the actual payout.
After much discussion, board members voted to authorize an investigation into the payout, but say they remain committed to staying focused on improving the district for the students.
Click here to read the entire audit.