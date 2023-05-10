Flint schools superintendent grateful for help after resignations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The superintendent of Flint Community Schools is grateful for support after the state superintendent sent a letter to the district sharing his concerns about three resignations from high ranking officials.
The district has lost its chief financial officer, human resources director and assistant superintendent this spring. Flint schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones thanked State Superintendent of Schools Michael Rice for sharing his concerns.
"He is a strong advocate for our scholars. He is a strong advocate for Flint and I appreciate his concern," Jones said of Rice.
Rice joined Genesee Intermediate School District Superintendent Steve Tunnicliff in warning that the Flint district's constant turnover has undermined its ability to attract and retain educators who serve students.
Jones said the state asked the district to take part in "seven-plus-one" training for the board and himself.
Rice noted that the Genesee Intermediate School District can only offer so much help to Flint. Jones said he's grateful for that help as well.
"The ISD has always opened their arms and lent a hand to Flint Community Schools and they're doing so right now, so that we could prepare for a budget for next year and audit," Jones said. "So the ISD has reached out and have met with me over the last several weeks to ensure that we can have a smooth transition."
Flint Community Schools has lost more than 5,000 students in the last decade, which equates to about two-thirds of its enrollment.