Flint schools superintendent shares plan for student success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent report by the state shows most schools in Flint are low performing and need a plan for improvement.
The report is from the Michigan School Index System and it shows 10 of the 11 schools in the district need a plan to improve student outcomes.
Superintendent Kevelin Jones is a product of the Flint Community Schools. He knows what's possible for scholars in the district.
He also knows it is going to take a lot of work to recover from the hits that the community and the school district has recently suffered.
"It's going to take a lot to get our scholars where they need to be," said Jones.
On the heels of Flint's water crisis came the COVID-19 pandemic in a community and school district that that had long been economically challenged.
"So, we were already in a situation where we had to work on scholars being left behind," Jones said.
With the pandemic on top of everything else the district was dealing with, it's going to take more now to the the district on track.
"The district is looking at what interventions we are going to bring in the district to support those scholars, so now I would say that has increased 50 to 60 percent of the work we need to do," said Jones.
He is not afraid of the work and he said that he already has a plan.
"Really getting our scholars in a place where they love school," Jones said.
There are three core tenets of Jones' plan that calls for re-energizing, renovating and rebuilding.
"Re-energizing the pride. Renovating the plans. And, rebuilding the possibilities," he said.
Whatever it takes, the superintendent said, to get the district and its more than 3,000 students caught up.
"We have a new curriculum coming into the district, that is more modern and up to date. We also have new social emotional supports as it pertains to restorative practices, mindfulness centers and we are working on infrastructure as well," Jones said.
There are a lot of positive things happening in the district and if successful it will improve student outcomes. For Jones, it is personal, for the district to reach its goals.
"You can't tell me there is not a future for our scholars," he said. "I see many of our scholars today and I look at myself. I see myself in the mirror when I look at them, so this stigma that you shouldn't go work in the Flint Community Schools because it is the worst place, that is not true. It is actually the best place to make a difference."