Flint student accepted to 40 colleges, earns $1M in scholarship

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint teen hopes to give the world another view of what it means to be a young Black man from Flint.
"I want to change the world," said high school senior TK Thomas.
Thomas has been accepted into more than three dozen colleges and universities, including the college of his dreams, and he has racked up $1 million worth of scholarship awards.
Thomas is a senior at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy. He is excited about his next step and the potential of what his future holds.
When asked about earning a million dollars in scholarship awards, Thomas can barely contain his excitement. He let out a burst of laughter and said "a million dollars worth of scholarships! Whew, most people can't count to a million."
Thomas has been accepted into 40 colleges and universities across the country. He proudly listed off the many states.
"In Texas; Washington, D.C.; Ohio -- pretty much everywhere in the United States," he said.
Thomas is grateful for all of the acceptance letters, but there a handful that mean more to Thomas than the others.
"I have to say my top three college acceptance is Howard University, Morehouse and also Stanford," said Thomas.
Being accepted into Morehouse College in Atlanta is a dream come true for the Flint native. Morehouse is an all male, historically Black college.
"I always had a dream of going to Morehouse ever since the age of 7," said Thomas.
This fall, he will be a freshman at Morehouse. He can hardly wait to embrace the brotherhood and legacy of the college, which is the alma mater of one of the world's greatest civil rights leaders.
"And knowing what all Martin Luther King Jr. has done for us fighting for our rights being a voice for us -- that is also something I had a passion for," he said.
Thomas is the salutatorian for his graduating class and believes he is helping to change the narrative around young African-American men. He plans to major in psychology.
After graduating college, Thomas hopes to return to Flint and establish a nonprofit to provide services for disadvantaged youth.