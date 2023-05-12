 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint students learn about life options at Career Day

  • 0

Students at Eisenhower Elementary School in Flint learned about their future possibilities during Career Day.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Eisenhower Elementary School in Flint learned about amazing and exciting careers during their Career Day.

The event featured guest speakers from a variety of fields, including law enforcement, health care, engineers, and even a music producer.

Students were able to hear from the speakers about their journeys and what do each day. ABC12's Miriam Bingham was there to teach some of her journalism skills.

"Really important especially to have our for a lack of better words our elders to come in and speak to the youth give them encouragement and let them know they can take their trails and triumphs and share their personal stories," said Community School Director Stacy Winchester.

Students were able to see tools used in different trades and some students even gained hands on experience.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you