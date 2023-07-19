Flint youth learn about gun violence prevention at summer camp

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's the 5th annual year Flint Public Health Youth Academy held their summer camp in partnership with local organizations.
Each year, students are engaged with learning their role in connection to a theme. This year, over 30 youth in the city of Flint learned about gun violence prevention for two weeks at the Mott Community College Regional Technology Center.
"It's really deep in my opinion that as a student as someone who wants to be a leader, that I really have to get involved because this is a real issue in the community and across the country," said Isaiah Grays, participating intern of the program.
In addition to this year's theme, the program provides a learning experience on the sciences of public health, careers in medicine, and the usage of data to understand problems that are happening in their community.
The director of the program, Dr. Kent Key, says the amount of mass shootings just this year alone inspired the students to tackle this year's theme of gun violence prevention.
"That stat that really got them that was by July of this year we had already had 300 and 57 mass shootings and we haven't even gotten to the 365th day of the year yet," said Key.
Their biggest task for the students was their final project - a TikTok health message campaign.
"My message was it's not gun control, it's murder prevention and with my team, we used CapCut to do a really cool edit then had different elements in there, but it's also showing that there's different sides to the issue," said Grays.
MSU interim president, Teresa K. Woodruff, who firsthand saw the effects of gun violence on campus sat in on Wednesday's dialogue. She believes it's important to hear the voices of those who are most impacted and take the back work to the city of Flint and Michigan State.
"These students care. They deeply care about their community. They deeply care about making a change in the violence that they see around them and they're ready to take action," said Woodruff.
Now these students will harness their skills and talents for the betterment of their community.
"I learned to speak up and speak my mind and that my voice matters," said King Powell, student participant.