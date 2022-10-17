Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the northwest with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 2 PM EDT Tuesday with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&