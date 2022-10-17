Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class.
Some parents and students say they are upset that Shawn Fitzgerald, who was dismissed as varsity football coach last week amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse, continues teaching students at the school.
It's estimated that at least 20 of the players from the Kearsley football team were in the classroom Monday afternoon.
Heather Brandt, a mother of one of the football players, said school officials gave her son the option to leave when he asked to be removed from Fitzgerald's class. However, administrators allegedly told her that her son's high school credits would be affected.
Kearsley Community Schools Superintendent Paul Gaudard sent the following statement Tuesday:
"In August, we received a report of alleged physical contact between Coach Fitzgerald and a football player that had occurred during practice a week prior. Administration promptly and thoroughly investigated the matter and conducted interviews with multiple students, coaches, and parents. Disciplinary action was taken at that time.
On Monday, October 10th, we were notified of an alleged verbal altercation between Coach Fitzgerald and a football player occurring at a film study session. Once again, we promptly and thoroughly investigated the matter. Coach Fitzgerald was terminated as our varsity football coach within 24 hours of the incident's occurrence.
We have a duty to protect the safety of all students and will continue to investigate all reports of alleged misconduct by our staff."
The Genesee Township Police Department is also investigating the allegations into Fitzgerald's conduct with the football team.