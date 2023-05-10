Fourth-graders learn about farming in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 200 Saginaw County fourth-graders got to see agriculture in action with hands on lessons from farmers.
Students from six schools visited the MSU Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center in Frankenmuth on Tuesday. They learned about the origins of food from fruits and vegetables to bees and pollination.
Event organizers say many kids grow up thinking food from the grocery store is not local.
"Most individuals are four to five generations removed from the farm and have little to no knowledge of agriculture," said event coordinator Lindsey Garner. "This event allows them to act agriculture and letting them know where their food comes from."
This was the first time the event was held in Saginaw County. The Saginaw County Farm Bureau says planning took nearly a year.