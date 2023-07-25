Free community college tuition expanded under proposed state budget

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is making community college free for thousands of people through the new state budget.
The proposed budget expands the Michigan Reconnect Program by dropping the minimum age requirement to 21. Previously those looking to take advantage of the program had to be 25 years old or older.
According to the state, postsecondary education enrollment has risen over 6% since 2019. Still, only 50.5% of Michigan adults have some form of postsecondary degree, which is behind the national average of 53.7%.
An expansion to the Michigan Reconnect program hopes to boost those numbers up to 60% enrolled by 2030.
"In this area, we've probably been a little bit harder hit over time," said Jon Calderwood, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at Mott Community College. "So getting in and getting that degree, getting that kind of skills up, including short-term training really is going to be key to our economic future."
The program provides free tuition for those working to earn an Associate's Degree, but it's not just about skills learned inside the classroom. The program also pays for career training at accredited institutions.
"There are more specialty trades that are really coming back," said James Perry, Dean of Enrollment and Access at Delta College. "Whether it's welding, electricians, or HVACs, the Michigan Reconnect program is really assisting students to get those trades under their belt."
Michigan Reconnect reduces the cost of four-year degrees as well. Students can get two years of college for free at a community college before transferring to a four-year institution.
"You still can go to your dream school, but you go there knowing that you can obtain your Bachelor's Degree or even your graduate degree with less debt," said Perry.
The program is already making college more affordable for those returning to school. Calderwood said one woman is going back to Mott Community College after over 40 years to finish her degree with the help of Michigan Reconnect.
"She came in. We actually got her registered and she'll be graduating in the fall," said Calderwood.
The state says that 27,000 students have enrolled in community college using the Reconnect program. 3,000 of those students went on to finish their Associate's Degree.
For more information on how to apply for the reconnect program, visit the state's website: https://www.michigan.gov/reconnect