Gardens help St. John Vianney students learn about growing food

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Things are turning green at Saint John Vianney Catholic School.
The school received money from the state of Michigan to build 10 elevated growing beds.
The kindergarten through eighth-grade students have planted seedlings and are looking forward to being able to put them outdoors in the new beds.
Everything from flowers, seasonings, spices, fruits and vegetables will be planted in hopes that students will be able to eat what they grow and take veggies home to share with their families.
"Some children don't get to go to the farm, don't get to go to experience even where the food comes from. They think it comes from the market," said Theresa Marshall, the principal at St. John Vianney. "So this way they get their hands in the earth and they get the joy of seeing it spring from seeds, so I am very excited."
As class winds down, summer school students will keep the gardens going through the fall harvest.