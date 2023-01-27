General Motors gifts Northwood University $100,000 for automotive camp

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – General Motors awarded Northwood University $100,000 to host an automotive camp for high school seniors.
The camp will be held in Midland at Northwood University from June 11 through 16.
Northwood University is nationally recognized by the automotive industry for both their undergraduate automotive studies and graduate-level automotive management programs.
Department chair member for Northwood University’s automotive marketing and management program, Elgie Bright, said that the program is an opportunity for students to discover different aspects of the automotive industry.
"Full Tank Automotive Camp will help students explore careers throughout the automotive industry," said Bright. "With the guidance of current Northwood University students and faculty, campers will learn from industry professionals through hands-on exploration."
