Genesee County receiving nearly $24 million for Head Start programs

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County will receive two federal grants to help support and fund their Head Start education programs
The federal grants will total nearly $24 million from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services to support early childhood education for Genesee County kids.
The goal is to give exactly what the program's name says: a head start for youngsters. In doing that, Congressman Dan Kildee said it will provide the resources and tools necessary to set them on the right path of success for the future.
"This is one of those opportunities where we have to put our money where our mouth is and put the resources behind what we know works, realizing that we will get paid back that society will be better will be more productive," he said.
Of the nearly $24 million, Genesee County will receive $10.4 million from the grant while the Genesee Intermediate School District will receive $13.4 million.
The grant plans to help support early childhood education in addition to oral and mental health support, special needs services and health and development screening.
"There's moments where kids are in those formative stages. We can take a child who may have some disadvantage and completely change their life experience, making their school experience more successful," Kildee said.
With increasingly stressful events across the nation, Kildee said providing the health resources for kids through early education will help guide them on the path to success.
"A child is able to work through some of the issues that we're all facing, whether it's through the pandemic, in Flint, the water crisis, the spate of violence that we see in some communities," he said. "This has a real impact on people."
Kildee said the money will help provide meals for the kids in addition to provide mental and behavioral health support.