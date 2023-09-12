Genesee County Sheriff's Office celebrates IGNITE graduates Tuesday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is celebrating several new graduates from its IGNITE program.
The goal is to help inmates earn college degrees and be set up for success following their release.
The sheriff's office held a graduation event at the Genesee County Jail Tuesday.
Two inmates graduated from Aramark's food safety program, another inmate earned his GED and the rest received certificates from the Mott Community College welding program.
Several counties, like Iron County, UT, have started their own IGNITE programs.
"To be able to help them overcome their addiction, and to be able to find new hope, in a different course for their life is huge," says Iron County, UT, Sheriff Ken Carpenter. "If we break that cycle and give the skills to be able to go out and have a successful life, a life that's free of addiction, then everybody in the community wins."
Sheriff Carpenter was in Genesee County on Tuesday, and he observed the graduation.
Over 200,000 classroom learning hours have taken place in Genesee County since IGNITE started three years ago.