Genesee Early College cuts ribbon on new home on U of M Flint campus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Members of the Genesee Early College and University of Michigan-Flint celebrated the opening of the program's new location on Wednesday in the center of U of M Flint's campus.
The high school program is now located at the French Hall.
"This new location puts us directly in the epicenter of the college," says the Principal of Genesee Early College and Mott Middle College, Robert McAllister. "It allows us easier access to college resources as well as puts us in the happening of the college."
Genesee Early College says the new space will allow students to feel fully integrated into the university culture.
The classrooms will now be connected by skywalks and tunnels to the rest of the campus buildings.