Gov. Whitmer announces tutoring investment proposal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Learning through a pandemic outside of the classroom was no easy task for students like fifth grader Caroline Hammond.
“There are other students and other schools that need help with tutoring so that they can reach their full potential and excel,” Hammond said.
But being back in the classroom wasn’t as easy of a transition for students either with more students seeking out one on one help to catch back up.
With additional revenue from the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday morning the “MI Kids Back on Track” tutoring plan that would use $280 million of Michigan's $3 billion in additional revenue to tackle unfinished learning with tutoring and personal instruction.
“While students are learning in person today, tutoring goes a step further complementing our classroom in our in-class instruction in invaluable ways,” Whitmer said.
Starting in the fall schools will have more access to qualified tutors that can assist students in various subjects where they feel they’re falling short.
Part of starting a statewide tutoring initiative is finding those tutors in a field that has seen struggle hiring educators.
“It certainly will mean beefing up our workforce and our qualified tutor pool and that's why we've encouraged people who've maybe recently left education and are looking to get back in and do some good part time,” Whitmer said.
Gov. Whitmer says schools will not be alone in finding that extra help as the state takes the summer vacation to start finding their new hires.
“By giving our schools more resources and focusing our efforts on the best science-based strategy like tutoring is the most important way to utilize these resources,” she said.
If the proposal is successful, Whitmer says the state would be able to provide enough tutors for all 1.4 million Michigan students.