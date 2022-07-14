Gov. Whitmer signs record $19 billion school budget in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's public and charter schools will receive a record amount of funding with a new education budget that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in Flint on Thursday.
Whitmer and Republicans who control the Legislature approved spending $19.6 billion on education, which includes funding increases for K-12 and higher education. Last year's state education budget was $17.1 billion.
Public and charter schools will receive a record of $9,150 per student for the upcoming school year. That represents a $450 per student increase in funding over the past school year.
The budget also includes $1.92 billion for special education programs, $168 million for school safety initiatives and over $500 million for school infrastructure improvements.