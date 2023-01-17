Grand Blanc High School student accused of threatening violence

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old Grand Blanc High School student has been charged with a 20-year felony for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school last fall.

The student is a minor and was charged in juvenile court, so ABC12 is not identifying them.

The alleged threat happened on Nov. 7, when multiple other schools in Mid-Michigan allegedly received threats. The Grand Blanc City Police Department was notified of a Snapchat post threatening to shoot up the high school that morning.

Grand Bland Community Schools sent students home early that day, went into secure mode and increased police presence. No injuries or violent incidents were reported at any Grand Blanc schools that day.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the student is charged with making a false threat of terrorism.

"I have repeatedly stated that making threats to shoot up a school is no joke," he said in a statement about the case on Tuesday. "This is a very serious matter, it is a felony charge and we do not condone such threats in any of our school."