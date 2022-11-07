Grand Blanc High School students sent home after threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc High School students were sent home early Monday after a reported social media threat.
Grand Blanc Community Schools posted a message on Facebook saying the high school was put into secure mode Monday morning with an increased police presence.
School administrators say they want to allow more time for police to investigate the source of the threat. Students were asked to join their fourth, fifth, and sixth hour classes remotely.
There was no word Monday on any possible arrests or charges.