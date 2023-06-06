 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Grand Blanc students raise more than $1,700 for animal nonprofit

Myers Elementary in Grand Blanc raised nearly $1,700 today as Einstein Dog Training showed off their skills today in front of the students

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc Township raised more than $1,700 for ReJoyceful Animal Rescue, a nonprofit no-kill dog and cat rescue in Clinton Township.

Students watched as Einstein Dog Training and flyball teams showed off their skills during the day Tuesday.

Myers Elementary School Principal Betsy Kato said Tuesday's event was a reward for the students. 

"Part of the idea of having this event was that we try to find different ways to celebrate our kids making good choices," said Kato. "When I got in touch with my sister and my daughter, who participate in flyball, it was super fun to kind of think about how could we also help out our community." 

Some of the dogs participating in Tuesday's event were rescue dogs.

"A lot of the people that work with the dogs also work with the ReJoyceful Animal Rescue, and so they thought what a great opportunity for us to raise some money for them too," Kato said.

