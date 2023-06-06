Grand Blanc students raise more than $1,700 for animal nonprofit

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc Township raised more than $1,700 for ReJoyceful Animal Rescue, a nonprofit no-kill dog and cat rescue in Clinton Township.
Students watched as Einstein Dog Training and flyball teams showed off their skills during the day Tuesday.
Myers Elementary School Principal Betsy Kato said Tuesday's event was a reward for the students.
"Part of the idea of having this event was that we try to find different ways to celebrate our kids making good choices," said Kato. "When I got in touch with my sister and my daughter, who participate in flyball, it was super fun to kind of think about how could we also help out our community."
Some of the dogs participating in Tuesday's event were rescue dogs.
"A lot of the people that work with the dogs also work with the ReJoyceful Animal Rescue, and so they thought what a great opportunity for us to raise some money for them too," Kato said.