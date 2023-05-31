Grand Blanc twins defy odds and graduate high school with honors

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - True fighters is how Autumn Swain describes her twin daughters, who have defied every odd.
On Thursday, Armyia and Armiya Nelson will graduate with honors from Grand Blanc High School. Their mother said the girls have overcome many challenges and obstacles to reach this milestone.
"Before giving birth they told me that they were in the same sack. They thought they were conjoined originally," Swain said.
She said the girls are monoamniotic twins.
"Twins are still supposed to have their own separate sacks, so when they were in the womb their cords were wrapped around each other's necks," Swain said.
She gave birth to them several weeks early at 27 weeks. They were diagnosed with cerebral palsy, developmental disabilities, cognitively impaired and scoliosis.
"They thought they wouldn't make it," Swain said.
But, the twins defied the odds.
"They really fought hard to be here," Swain said. "Armyia had congestive heart failure at 8 months and they didn't thing she would probably make it through that."
Now 19 years old, the Nelson twins have reached another goal: becoming high school graduates. Their proud mom finds it hard to contain her emotions.
"Armyia received gold cords and Armiya received silver cords, so they are both graduating with honors," Swain said.
When she reflected on their journey, especially this last year, when the girls had four general education classes, she began to cry.
"And for them to, I'm sorry, succeed in those classes and even this year people were saying they can't do it, they still did," Swain said.
Armiya is an artist and wants to be a book illustrator. She is proud of what she has accomplished.
"I'm proud because we didn't die when were babies, when the doctors said we would. They were wrong about that. I'm proud that didn't happen," she said.
Her sister Armyia wants to be a school teacher and see the world.
"I'm thinking of moving to Paris and have a jewelry shop. I like to make bracelets," she said.
Their mom could not be more proud.
She thanks God and the staff at Grand Blanc Community Schools. She mentioned three educators who have been instrumental Phil Pickard, the twins' teacher; Maureen Newman, director of special education; and Amanda Schisler, para-professional.