Hamady Middle/High School ready for classes after vandalism

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of dollars worth of vandalism last week won't delay the start of classes for the Westwood Heights School District.

Superintendent Leslie Key said the damage at Hamady Middle/High School has been repaired and the building is ready to welcome students for the first day of classes on Sept. 5.

Vandals destroyed trophy cases and littered the hallways with paper and other debris.

"Let's get young people back ready to roll. Let's get the mindset in. Let's accomplish another year and let's have fun," Key said.

Westwood Heights schools in Mt. Morris Township have about 1,600 students enrolled for the upcoming year.

"We are the district of opportunities and we want our kids to take advantage of all the opportunities we have to offer," Key said. "That's my heart's desire."

In addition to their academic courses, the district has been introducing a number of vocational programs over the last few years that prepare students for a career post high school. Key said safety is his main focus for the district.

A group of teens broke into the middle/high school earlier this month and vandalized the building. Key said the vandalism was all caught on camera, but he decided not to release it to the public.

He said repairs have been made and the building has been cleaned.