Handley Elementary School delays the start of school by a week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at one Saginaw school will be getting an extra week of summer vacation because construction crews are not finished yet.
The new Handley Elementary School will open Tues., Sept. 5.
Classes were scheduled to begin on Aug. 28, but according to the district, construction is not finished.
Saginaw Public Schools cites supply issues, building inspection timelines and weather issues.
Construction has been underway since Apr. 2022, with funding coming from a $100 million bond proposal.