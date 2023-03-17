High schoolers competed in local business pitch competition

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Genesee County high schoolers gave their best pitches to get investors on board with their business ideas.
Ten high schoolers from local Youth Entrepreneurship Clubs made their final pitches in Genesee Intermediate School District’s Youth Entrepreneur Pitch Competition on Thursday. The students were competing for a prize of $2,000.
High school competitor Patrick Zamora pitched the idea for a pair of reusable shoes in the competition.
"My product is a pair of shoes that are connecting an outsole and an inner shoe with a zipper," said Zamora. "Leave the top wearable and it seems like a waste to throw them away."
The winning pitch will compete nationally in New York.