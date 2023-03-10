High-stake robotics competition took place at Kettering University

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Students from across the state were in Flint on Friday for a high-stakes robotics competition.
The event at Kettering University brought together students from 40 different schools. The event was a qualifier for the state championship.
Teams worked individually for some of the competition, and they also worked with other teams to build a camaraderie. Robots at the event had to gather cones and cubes to score points.
Students said that it takes teamwork, communication, stem field introduction and more for success in robotics.