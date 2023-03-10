 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High-stake robotics competition took place at Kettering University

  • Updated
  • 0

The event at Kettering University brought together students from 40 different schools. The event was a qualifier for the state championship.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Students from across the state were in Flint on Friday for a high-stakes robotics competition.

The event at Kettering University brought together students from 40 different schools. The event was a qualifier for the state championship.

Teams worked individually for some of the competition, and they also worked with other teams to build a camaraderie. Robots at the event had to gather cones and cubes to score points.

Students said that it takes teamwork, communication, stem field introduction and more for success in robotics.

Recommended for you