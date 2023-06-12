Holly High School welcomes in a new therapy dog named Oakley

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Holly High School is welcoming a new furry staff member to help with students' social and emotional needs when classes resume in the fall.
The school now has brought in Oakley, a black Labrador retriever that will serve as the school's therapy dog beginning next school year.
Oakley will also make appearances in other schools across the district and will provide the comfort of a furry friend for students experiencing anxiety, depression or just having a rough day.
The district purchased Oakley from a local trainer in March. As pre-training, Oakley spent time each workday at the district's Central Office learning basic commands and social skills. The purchase of the dog and training was made possible by one of the district's social-emotional programming grants.
"We are so excited to welcome Oakley as the newest member of our Broncho family, and the students and staff have already fallen in love with her during pre-training," said Scott Roper, Holly Area Schools superintendent. "Oakley will help us enhance our continued efforts to support student mental health and well-being, and her presence will be invaluable to our students in our classrooms and hallways next school year and beyond."
Oakley completed her pre-training in May and has begun her official training with Wing and Shot LLC in Brandon Township to become a certified therapy dog. In September, Oakley's trainer will conduct an in-service with high school staff before the dog officially begins her work in the fall of 2023.
"Our team followed volumes of research showing the positive impact of therapy dogs in schools, including social-emotional and cognitive benefits for students, and Oakley helps us check all of these boxes and more," said Jennifer Lauria, the district's director of special services.
Oakley will have multiple trained handlers, which will allow greater flexibility to serve students.
"Therapy dogs have also proven to help students learn social skills, feel more connected and confident and avoid social isolation, and our program will help us provide these real-world skills that help prepare our students for success," Lauria said.
Oakley will receive all of her supplies and food through sponsorship from Pet Supplies Plus of Fenton and her veterinarian care from Pawsitive Care Affordable Pet Clinic in Holly.