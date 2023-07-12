How Biden’s SAVE student loan repayment plan can lower bills

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne. * WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit eastward by sunrise Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&