Hundreds of Grand Blanc students face technical issues on remote day

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – What started as a quiet week for Grand Blanc families sending their kids back to school ended with commotion and deja vu after students struggled to access their classes remotely.
“It really shifted everything this morning, and there was definitely a lot more chaos,” said Kristin McDevitt, a mom of three Grand Blanc students.
Class was set to start at 8 a.m. for every Grand Blanc school Friday morning, but by 8:15 a.m. those schools were flooded with calls from families who couldn’t get to the login page.
“I really was running from room to room helping with ‘my Google Meet dropped,’ ‘I can't hear the teacher,’ ‘I can't see the teacher,’ ‘why is this not working?’” McDevitt said. “So there's definitely a level of frustration and then getting them to just sit in front of the laptop. It’s not an ideal situation.”
McDevitt said it felt much again like the times during the pandemic, trying to get her kids situated for virtual learning while also being a working parent.
“I work full time,” she said. “I had no choice, I couldn’t not work this morning and so that does put a hindrance on what I'm able to get done.”
After multiple tries, some parents and their kids walked away until either the technical issues were resolved or the school day was over.
“If it was not going to work we were going to call the day,” McDevitt said. “It's three hours on a Friday and it's not worth getting frustrated over.”