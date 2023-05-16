Ithaca teacher fired by school board for 'unprofessional conduct'

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - A teacher in Ithaca is being fired by the school board for what it calls "unprofessional conduct," which will not result in any criminal charges.
The Ithaca Public Schools held a meeting Monday evening, mostly in a closed session, to discuss tenure charges that were brought against the Ithaca Junior High School teacher.
The teacher is believed to have sent a photo of herself to a high school student through social media. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office investigated the complaint from a parent over the communication between the female teacher and a male student.
While nothing criminal was found, the school board is taking action.
"There are a lot of very concerned parents, which they had a right to be," said Mandy Symonds.
Those concerned parents voiced their opinions on the hot topic in town during Monday's meeting.
The teacher, who ABC12 is not identifying, had been placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month, apparently over a picture she sent to a male high school student via social media.
Ithaca Public Schools Superintendent Steven Netzley released the following statement about the situation:
"The Board voted in open session to move forward with the tenure charges, which involve terminating (the teacher's) employment with Ithaca Public Schools for unprofessional conduct and violation of Board Policy."
Netzley said the teacher can appeal the board's decision.
Symonds spoke at the board meeting and supports the decision.
"We want to make sure when our kids go to school, they are safe," she said.
Symonds believes the employment action is an example of what can happen when teachers communicate with students through social media.
"I just feel like teachers should not be on Instagram and Snapchat and Facebook and gaming chat rooms with the students. I just think its crossing a line that can lead into things and other things to be accused of," she said.
A supporter of the teacher, who did not want to be identified, called for the district to back teachers due to the tough jobs they have.
"It's sad that we are in a time where schools don't support teachers, especially when no proof of a crime has taken place," the supporter said.
The teacher and her Michigan Education Association representative, who were at the meeting Monday, could not be reached for comment.