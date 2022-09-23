It's banned books week! What's been pulled in Genesee County?

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - "Libraries champion free speech and free thought," Said Branch Manager Liz Kish of the Genesee District Library.
This week, book lovers across the nation shedding light on banned books as part of Banned Book Week.
The contents of local libraries have come under scrutiny across America- and that includes Genesee County.
Students at Davison Community Schools will find a few empty spaces on the shelf this year. Eight books in total were pulled from their media center- five from the middle school and three from the high school. The decision was made unanimously by the five present members of the Board of Education during their August 1 meeting.
But librarians and authors alike say it's a bad idea.
"Denying access to books doesn't keep young people away from terrible experiences," said Deborah Caldwell-Stone of the American Library Association, adding that the district's book pulls don't protect young readers.
Rather, she said it keeps them from stories that meet them where they are in their lives.
"We say 'the right book for every reader.' Every reader has their book. And that's where you rely on library professionals to help guide young people," said Caldwell-Stone.
Titles pulled from the middle school include "Simon vs. the Homo Sapien Agenda," "The Perks of being a wallflower," "We are okay," "Dante and Aristotle discover the secret of the universe," and "Birthday."
All are novels about growing up- and most have LGBT lead characters.
A representative for the district told ABC12 the books "contained vulgar, profane or obscene language or sexually explicit content."
Erika Shershun, whose "Healing Sexual Trauma Workbook" was pulled from the high school, said she can't understand why a book she made to help people would be considered vulgar.
"Any teen or preteen who would be drawn to this book has already gone through the worst possible thing. They've been victimized with sexual trauma," Shershun explained.
Minutes for the August 1 meeting said it is not the school's role to "promote sexuality and/or expose our students to profanity, vulgar, obscene, and/or graphically explicit sexual content."
Books from authors such as Mark Twain, Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, plays by Shakespeare - all contain sexuality, profanity and graphically explicit sexual content. None of those books have been removed from their libraries.
But Sapphire, whose book "Push" was pulled from the high school, said that approach doesn't treat readers with dignity.
"I do not think teenagers should be shielded from these very cruel facts of life. And the book reflects... the language that they use," said Sapphire.
She added that focusing solely on sexuality and language means losing focus on the meaning of the book.
In "Push," the lead character and narrator is a survivor of incest who finds her voice and independence through literacy.
"The things in my book, the journey that the character takes- the language that is used ends up liberating her and allowing her to access the whole world of language. It does not diminish the character and it does not diminish the reader," Sapphire said.
The district's public information director told the Davison Index in August that the books aren't banned. While removed from the shelves, students can still bring their own copies to school. However, by the definition of the American Library Association, that denial of access is still a ban.
ABC12 asked for an on-camera interview from someone from the district for three days - but were told they were not interested.