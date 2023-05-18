K-12 Alliance of Michigan wants to let retired teachers back in classroom

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Over the past few decades, the number of people going into education has decreased.
K-12 Alliance of Michigan, a coalition and statewide leader in education policy, is working on a short-term fix to fill those gaps with their proposed plan to change legislation.
Linda Heck is an example of a retired teacher who returned to the classroom. The Genesee County teacher taught for 20 plus years before retiring in 2016. She returned a little over a year after realizing her skillset would help students with credit recovery.
"I didn't come back for the money, I came back for the kids," said Heck. "There's a lot of stamina that goes into teaching teenagers, 6-7 hours a day."
But before returning, Michigan's Office of Retirement Services required at least nine consecutive months of retirement.
Now, K-12 Alliance is pushing to change the stringent state law preventing recently retired school employees returning to classrooms.
"One issue that's really pervasive throughout school districts in Michigan right now is staff shortages whether it's teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, you name it," said Robert McCann, executive director of K-12 Alliance of Michigan.
McCann says there are a host of policy ideas like Whitmer's MI Future Educator program and the Talent Together which brings more young people into the profession.
But, the reality is there's a short-term crisis that needs to be filled.
"One of the solutions is for folks who recently retired from the profession, there are some willing to come back and say that they willing to spend their retirement in the district because they understand the need," said McCann. "Instead of saying 'thank you' and welcoming them back, we have bureaucracy telling them, 'sorry, we can't do that."
The Alliance believes the change of this law will meet the needs of the current educational landscape. They are working their best with legislature to take action toward the ORS law and address the critical need of teachers in classrooms.
"Let's change the law. Let's do what best for kids. Let's not let bureaucracy stand in the way of that," he said.
The goal for the Alliance is to get this initiative done before the lawmakers take their summer break. That way, they can place teachers in the classroom by the start of the next school year.
ABC 12 did reach out to the Office of Retirement Services for a comment, but have not yet received a response.