Kearsley High School football player says former coach grabbed his neck

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Dakari Neely says he was in a huddle when former Kearsley High School football coach Shawn Fitzgerald grabbed him by the neck during a practice.

"He actually grabbed, put his hands around my neck and I was just like, 'What? What?'" Neely said.

Last week, a former assistant coach went public about physical and verbal abuse he said that he witnessed earlier this year. Neely, 17, came forward this week to describe firsthand what happened to him during those practices.

"Sometimes I always think about it like, dang he really put his hands on me. Like, I just don't understand," he said.

Neely said the Kearsley football team was in a huddle with Fitzgerald during a practice in August. Neely said Fitzgerald grabbed his neck while he was taking off his gloves.

"He grabbed me by my neck and said, 'Look at me,'" Neely said. "I don't remember what he said and he was just like, 'Look at me' or something like that."

Teammate Julienne Brandt was nearby and said he watched the incident unfold.

"It wasn't like a nice look at me while I'm talking to you. It was both hands around his neck," Brandt said.

Neely said several other teammates reached out on a group text message chat to express sadness about the incident and check up on him.

The August incident is one of at least two allegations of abuse by Fitzgerald that Kearsley Community Schools is investigating. The district dismissed him as head football coach last week, but he continues working as a teacher there.

Neely said the alleged abusive behavior by Fitzgerald started this season.

"Last year, he was the coolest coach ever," Neely said. "Like, he was cool all the way up until that day."

His father, Derek Neely, said he didn't learn about the incident until much later. He believes the team didn't come forward sooner because they feared disrupting the football season for senior players.

"Still to now there was no formal apology," Derek said.

Even though Fitzgerald is done coaching at Kearsley and the district says it disciplined him for altercations with players, his continued presence in the classroom with some members of the football team doesn't sit well with them.

"I would have loved to see more done -- suspension, removed from the school, from his teachers position," Derek said.

Kearsley Community Schools would not comment on Fitzgerald's status as a staff member, but says it takes student safety seriously. Here is the district's full statement:

"In August, we received a report of alleged physical contact between Coach Fitzgerald and a football player that had occurred during practice a week prior. Administration promptly and thoroughly investigated the matter and conducted interviews with multiple students, coaches, and parents. Disciplinary action was taken at that time. On Monday, October 10th, we were notified of an alleged verbal altercation between Coach Fitzgerald and a football player occurring at a film study session. Once again, we promptly and thoroughly investigated the matter. Coach Fitzgerald was terminated as our varsity football coach within 24 hours of the incident's occurrence. We have a duty to protect the safety of all students and will continue to investigate all reports of alleged misconduct by our staff."

The Genesee Township Police Department is also investigating the allegations into Fitzgerald's conduct with the football team.