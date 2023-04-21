Lake Fenton Community Schools adding armed guards

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - In response to another mass school shooting in America, Lake Fenton Community Schools is adding armed guards to patrol school buildings.
The guards are another component in the district's school safety program, which already includes an upgraded camera system, locking devices in classrooms and secure entrances requiring people to get buzzed in.
Superintendent Julia Williams said Lake Fenton schools already have a school resource officer through the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. While he does a tremendous job, he is only one person to patrol the district's four buildings.
"They're going to walk the halls, they're going to interact with he students, they will be outside during parent pickup and drop off and will be checking perimeters of the building to make sure the buildings are safe," said Williams.
She said the new armed guards are trained. Some have prior law enforcement training while others have a military background. Their weapons will not be visible to the children.
One armed guard started Monday and the two others are scheduled to begin work in May. Investigations in the schools still will be handled by the school resource officer.
The district is using grant money to supplement the cost of the additional guards.