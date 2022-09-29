Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools.

House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.

The statement also must be included in manuals and training materials provided to Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education employees.

Here is the statement on parental rights in schools included in the bill:

“It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children. The public schools of this state serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil's parents and legal guardians to develop the pupil's intellectual capabilities and vocational skills in a safe and positive environment.”

Republican State Rep. Annette Glenn of Midland first proposed the measure in February. She renewed calls for lawmakers to pass it after a recent controversy over state officials instructing educators on how to deal with students going through a gender transition.

“Parents have rights in public schools that have been enshrined in Michigan law for decades,” said Glenn. “It’s time that everyone – including community members and parents themselves – are reminded of those rights."

The bill now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who can sign it into law or veto it.

"This is a simple, straightforward measure to reinforce that parents have the fundamental right to direct their children’s education,” Glenn said.