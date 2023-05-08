Letter expresses concern over Flint Community Schools resignations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The top education officials for the state of Michigan and Genesee County signed a letter addressed to Flint's school board, expressing concern over three major resignations in the district in the last few months.
State Superintendent of Schools Michael Rice co-signed the letter with Genesee Intermediate School District Superintendent Steve Tunnicliff.
The chief financial officer, human resources director and assistant superintendent for Flint Community Schools each have sent their resignation letters this spring.
Rice and Tunnicliff say the GISD provides support to the district with financial management and has offered support in human resources and grants management.
The Michigan Department of Education also has helped with a $3 million literacy grant over five years.
In the last 10 years, Flint Community Schools has lost more than 5,400 students -- or about two-thirds of its enrollment.
Rice and Tunnicliff say the GISD cannot fulfill all of its roles on a long-term basis. They added that the constant turnover in the district "undermines the long-term ability of the district to attract and retain educators."
"We look forward to working with you to get the board and superintendent joint periodic training on roles and responsibilities to begin immediately and to continue over the next year to strengthen the support of FCS scholars and staff as a result," Rice and Tunnicliff wrote.