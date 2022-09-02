Low reading scores could mean a repeat of third-grade for thousands of Michigan students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 5,000 Michigan students are at risk of repeating the third grade because they cannot read at grade level.
A new report from Michigan State University's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative say 5.8% of third graders who took the English language arts portion of the M-STEP test scored low enough to be retained.
The data is concerning, especially to Angela Hood, the executive director of Flint and Genesee Literacy Network.
"When we talk about literacy at the third-grade level it is that pivotal point where we learn to read then we read to learn," she said.
According to a new report from Michigan State University thousands of Michigan's third graders are missing the mark in reading. Hood said without intervention there will be life long consequences.
"It is not that they can't read now," she said. "It is an indication that if we don't provide the appropriate intervention the impact of their life's ability now not just to read but to have a contribution on the economic aspect of our society will be greatly impacted.
The report also highlights some troubling disparities that Hood calls disheartening, but not surprising, "we are a community that is all too familiar with crisis," she said.
According to the study, Black and disadvantaged students are 4.5 times more likely to be behind and recommended to repeat third grade. The disparities also exist across school districts.
The study also highlights the role of the pandemic in these test results.
State law gives districts the authority to retain third graders who are behind in reading by one grade level or more.
