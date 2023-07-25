 Skip to main content
M.C.C. receives grant to launch YouthBuild Program

  Updated
  • 0
Mott Community College

Mott Community College in Flint

Mott Community College has received nearly $1.5 million in grant money to launch its M.C.C. YouthBuild Program.

The program provides pre-apprenticeship services that support education, occupational skills training and employment services for 68 people between 18 - 24 years old.

The curriculum is 26 weeks long, including 13 hours of academic instruction, 12 hours of occupational skills training and three hours of leadership per week. After participants are placed in employment or apprenticeship opportunities. They can also continue taking classes at M.C.C.

More information can be found by contacting Daphne Epps at daphne.epps@mcc.edu.

Tags

