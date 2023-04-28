Major upgrades halfway complete at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools continue to make progress on the major renovation project at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School.
Superintendent Kevelin Jones offered a tour of the progress on Friday.
He said the building hasn't seen renovations and updates this significant since the 1970s. Now, they have reached their halfway mark until this project is fully completed.
"The scholars that attend Doyle-Ryder and attend Flint schools, they are our major concern as feeling as though where they learn is a safe and modern place for them to learn," Jones said.
The project is scheduled for completion this summer in time for staff and students to return for the next school year in August.
Doyle-Ryder closed in December 2021 after mold was spotted in classrooms. A major pipe burst in December 2022, causing even more damage to the building.
Since then, students from Doyle-Ryder have been placed at Potter Elementary School.
All of those challenges pushed the goal to modernize the 120-year-old building.
"This school was originally an open concept school, where when you walk into the corridors you can go right into the classroom without opening an door, without having to go around a wall space," said Jones.
The district wants students to learn in closed classrooms with security being the least of their concerns. These rooms will also have built-in windows where visitors can't see from the outside if lights are turned off.
Two additional classrooms have been built on the upper level, which will increase the number of Doyle-Ryder scholars.
"It's not a huge significant change, but we have two extra classrooms. That's about 40 extra scholars we can add to classrooms," Jones said.
One on one breakout nooks will be built into hallways for extra educational support. Scaled tiles with the school's mascot colors will line the classroom floors for that extra Dragon spirit feel.
"We want them to know this is a safe space to learn. We want them to know we care enough about them so we can build upon the renovations that have started at Doyle-Ryder," said Jones. "In other words, 'What have we done here, that we can do at other schools in the district?'"
Jones said the district is excited to plan an opening day for students and staff in June. The project will be completed by August for the new school year.