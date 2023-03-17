Match Day provided local Spartans with answers to their future

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Medical students across the nation hoped for good luck this St. Patrick’s day, as it happened to be Match Day as well.
45 soon-to-be Spartan MDs at MSU’s College of Human Medicine Flint campus opened their sealed envelopes that contained their match on Friday.
It is coined as “Match Day” because while the medical students applied for residencies in different disciplines across the country, medical institutions and programs were scouting the students.
Once the students and programs had submitted their preferences, a computer matched the students with a program.
One student, Arrionna Dryden, said that she made the choice to pursue the medical field because it gives her with the opportunity to give patients hope.
"Being able to instill hope in someone,” said Dryden. “It is such a fulfillment for me... to laugh with them, cry with them, hug them, celebrate with them."
Arrionna will be specializing in pediatric surgery.
The US could see a shortage of between 37,000 and 124,000 physicians by 2034 according to a 2021 Association of American Medical Colleges study.