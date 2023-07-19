MCC kicks off Reconnect on Campus Events on Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's Mott Community College kicked off its Reconnect on Campus events on Wednesday.
Michigan Reconnect offers free tuition for adults 25 and older who do not have a college degree or certificate.
"What this does is it allows students to come back and complete," says the Executive Director of Enrollment Management, Jon Calderwood. "So they may have been in school, but something happened, something stopped them from school, some sort of hurdle. Well, this is about helping remove those hurdles with services that they may not know that we had or we have."
Staff from admissions, financial aid, the family life center and more talked with prospective students.
M.C.C. will hold another event this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Prahl College Center. To register for the MCC and Michigan Reconnect, visit Mott Community College's website.