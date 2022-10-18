Meridian schools leader ticketed for sex in public before sudden resignation

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The superintendent of Meridian Public Schools in Midland County received a ticket for having a sexual encounter on state land before his sudden resignation last week.
When Craig Carmoney abruptly resigned last week, neither he nor other Merdian school officials would comment on the reason for his departure.
However, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirms that a conservation officer on patrol in Midland County's Jerome Township found Carmoney and another person in a vehicle parked on state land on Sept. 13.
The officer says Carmoney and the other person, who was not identified, were having a sexual encounter in the vehicle.
The officer gave both of them a civil infraction ticket for disorderly conduct on state land. Carmoney and the other person admitted responsibility for the act and both of them paid separate $150 fines.
Carmoney announced his resignation last week and no longer works at his office. However, his resignation date is effective on Nov. 30.