 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 2 PM EDT Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Meridian schools leader ticketed for sex in public before sudden resignation

  • Updated
  • 0

Craig Carmoney received a ticket for having a sexual encounter in a vehicle before he submitted an abrupt resignation last week.

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The superintendent of Meridian Public Schools in Midland County received a ticket for having a sexual encounter on state land before his sudden resignation last week.

When Craig Carmoney abruptly resigned last week, neither he nor other Merdian school officials would comment on the reason for his departure.

However, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirms that a conservation officer on patrol in Midland County's Jerome Township found Carmoney and another person in a vehicle parked on state land on Sept. 13.

The officer says Carmoney and the other person, who was not identified, were having a sexual encounter in the vehicle.

The officer gave both of them a civil infraction ticket for disorderly conduct on state land. Carmoney and the other person admitted responsibility for the act and both of them paid separate $150 fines.

Carmoney announced his resignation last week and no longer works at his office. However, his resignation date is effective on Nov. 30.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you