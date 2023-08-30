Michigan bill would end post-Labor Day start requirement for schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A 2005 state law requires Michigan schools to start after Labor Day, but districts can start earlier with a waiver.
Now, a Michigan lawmaker wants to eliminate that mandate.
House Bill 4671 is a Democratic sponsored bill initiated by State Rep. Matt Koleszar of Plymouth. He's pushing to remove the extra paperwork, so school districts can decide what's best for their calendars.
He said 437 school districts requested the state waiver last year to start school before Labor Day while 106 did not.
"What we know right now is 83.1% of kids going to school in Michigan already go to a school district that has already filled out that waiver requirement. So, by removing this requirement it's one less bit of paperwork that school districts would have to do," said Koleszar.
He understands the concerns primarily from the tourism industry, which was a driving force behind the 2005 law. Businesses like Alpine Mountain Golf in Saginaw County are feeling the effect of kids leaving summer activities behind a week early.
"The only ones we are finding that are coming in right now are ... the kids that go back to school after Labor Day," said Gary King, owner of Alpine Mountain Golf.
Koleszar notes school districts do not have to start before Labor Day if they do not want to. This bill is about allowing school districts to do what's best in their communities.
"When you allow local school districts the control over their own schedules and you allow them to work with staff at schools to control their schedules, ultimately that's going to lead to the best results for kids," Koleszar said.
Mid-Michigan school administrators see their districts' families moving toward an earlier start. Superintendent Justin Ralston of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools said families in his district prefer an earlier start.
"We did issue a stakeholder survey to all of our families and staff last winter. Over 65% of our stakeholders requested to start before Labor Day and we collaboratively developed a calendar with our teachers union that received overwhelming support and our board supported unanimously with a three-year calendar that has us starting one week before Labor Day," he said.
Koleszar said his bill has passed Education Committee unanimously with bipartisan support.