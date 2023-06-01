Michigan college enrollment is in decline for fourth-straight year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - College enrollment in Michigan is in decline for the fourth-straight year, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Since 2019, only Alaska and Mississippi have seen a bigger decline in college enrollment. According to the Department of Education, nearly 66 percent of students enrolled in college in 2013. That number has fallen by 13 percent in the last 10 years.
"Almost every college in Michigan has experienced some kind of decline over that period of time," said Joe Veinner
Veinner is the Director of Admissions at U of M Flint. He says the decline has more to do with fewer people graduating high school.
"It's very simple. There are just fewer people graduating from high school in Michigan than there were in previous years and that's projected to continue until the mid-2030s," said Veinner.
Ten years ago, nearly 98.3 thousand people graduated from high school in the state.
Last year, only 95.5 thousand students were doing the same. That decline, along with the pandemic, are to blame for the drop-off.
"I think most schools found that fewer students were interacting with colleges and universities than they were when they had those in-person opportunities," said Veinner "We've definitely seen the interest come back since we've been able to go in-person again."
Schools are doing what they can to fight back against lower enrollment numbers. U of M Flint has waived standardized test requirements and opted for more in-person events.
"We've also revamped our scholarships because we know that cost is a concern for a lot of students," said Veinner
There's still hope to turn things around after the pandemic. Last year's decline was about 2.5 percent less than that of previous years.