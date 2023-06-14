Michigan colleges may be allowed to sell alcohol at games

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan Senate bill that would allow alcohol to be sold at some college athletics events is moving through the Legislature.

Michigan law currently bans public alcohol sales on college campuses.

The Michigan Senate Regulatory Affairs Committee unanimously approved a bill to lift that ban at places like Michigan State University's Spartan Stadium and The Big House at University of Michigan.

Senate Bill 247 would allow public universities to apply for up to five licenses from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Licenses could only be used for football stadiums, basketball arenas and hockey rinks.

Eight of 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference, which includes U of M and MSU, allow alcohol sales at football games. Ohio State University noted a 65% drop in alcohol-related incidents after they allowed liquor sales in Ohio Stadium.

Michigan lawmakers considered similar legislation last year, but the bills failed to pass in time before the legislative term ended on Dec. 31, 2022. That means the bills have to be reintroduced and start the process over again.