Michigan Educational Trust Program celebrates 35th anniversary with tuition giveaway

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a 1.5 million dollar tuition giveaway.

It's part of a celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Michigan Educational Trust Program, which helps parents save for their child's college education.

The statewide drawing will give 100 children a $15,000 prepaid tuition prize.

The money can be for tuition and fees at a community college, college, university or trade school.

Children up to 5 year's old are eligible for the drawing.

The giveaway is not funded by state dollars.

