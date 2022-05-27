Michigan high school students will now get information on trades, vocations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan schools will soon give students in grades 8 to 12 informational packets about options for skilled trades and vocational education outside of four-year colleges.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4953 into law on Thursday.

The legislation sponsored by Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison requires the Michigan Department of Education to compile information about options for students to consider outside of a four-year degree.

The packets will include college graduation rates, costs, salaries and in-demand jobs. Martin said the legislation will help students make important life choices about what to do after high school graduation.

The state says the packets must be available to all Michigan schools no later than Aug. 1, 2023.

Click here to read more about the bill.