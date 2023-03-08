 Skip to main content
Michigan House votes to repeal third-grade reading law

  • Updated
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House voted to repeal a 2016 law that keeps students in the third grade if they aren't reading at that grade level.

The bill repeals a policy that bases a student's promotion to the fourth grade on their reading assessment scores.

It would remove retention provisions and allow districts to get more support for literacy efforts.

The legislation passed through the Michigan Senate last month. It now moves to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who can sign it into law or veto it.

