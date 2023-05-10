 Skip to main content
Michigan prison corrections officers can attend college for free

Officers can attend an community college for free to meet the Michigan Department of Corrections' rule requiring them to complete 15 credits within 24 months of employment.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Corrections officers who need college credits now can attend any Michigan community college tuition-free.

The Michigan Department of Corrections requires officers to earn 15 college credits within 24 months of employment.

Under a new state-funded grant program, tuition and fees will be covered for corrections officers enrolled at a Michigan community college.

To be eligible, corrections officers must be employed by the Michigan Department of Corrections, have earned fewer than 15 college credits, receive approval from the department and enroll at a community college in Michigan.

