Michigan providing new financial incentives for educators in training

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - College students training to become teachers can apply for two new incentive programs beginning next week.
Michigan is launching the MI Future Educator Fellowship and Stipend programs on Oct. 31. The fellowships provide a $10,000 break in college tuition while the stipend offers up to $9,600 in pay for student teachers during their internships.
The state will provide up to 2,500 of the $10,000 fellowships for students working toward their first teaching certification. Eligible students must start their training this fall or later, attain a 3.0 or higher grade point average and live in Michigan.
The scholarships will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for full eligibility and application information for the MI Future Educator Fellowships.
The $9,600 stipends are available to prospective educators working through the final semester of their undergraduate college education while they are student teaching.
Eligible students must be working full-time as student teachers and not receive any compensation from the school where their internship is taking place.
Click here for full eligibility and application information for the MI Future Educator Stipend.