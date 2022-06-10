Michigan schools get safer with spending bill signed Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Millions of dollars are being invested in school districts across Michigan to keep kids and staff safe from gun violence.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill Friday as another step toward preventing school tragedies like what happened last month in Uvalde, Texas or closer to home last fall in Oxford.
The bill will help all schools implement risk assessments and create critical incidence mapping of their campuses. And it invests nearly $10 million alone into the Oxford Community Schools district.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said schools need some additional support now more than ever.
"To deal with not only the trauma associated with gun violence but also the trauma that has been experienced the last two years because of the challenging school environment from COVID-19 and everything that is happening in the world that students and educational professionals need additional help and support," he said.
House Bill 6012, which Whitmer signed Friday, is bipartisan legislation that provides financial resources for school districts across the state.
"We will continue to be responsive to what we hear from people who are directly experiencing some of these challenges in our communities. And it's our job to design public policy can help to respond to what they let us know," Gilchrist said.
On Nov. 30, four students were killed and several more were hurt when a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School. The district will get $10 million from this bill to continue supporting the community.
"It's going to support them being able to provide safety infrastructure in their schools, provide support for additional learning time for students who are going to need it because they had to miss school because the collective trauma that everyone experienced," Gilchrist said.
The state will spend $14 million on all other public, private and intermediate schools with a $2,000 grant for each.
"To do some critical risk assessments and then invest in the kind of infrastructure they will need to make sure they can provide a school environment that is the safest possible for their educational professionals and their students and families," Gilchrist said.
Last month, the Whitmer administration announced $10 million in school safety grants, including several for Mid-Michigan districts.