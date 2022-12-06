Michigan schools team up to address teacher shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Superintendents across the state are teaming up to address Michigan's ongoing teacher shortage.
The partnership called Talent Together spans 63 counties and represents more than 1 million students. It's the largest education partnership in state history.
The group is comprised of intermediate school districts and regional educational service agencies. They hope to leverage state, federal and local funding to create different paths to teacher certification.
"Education is by far a relevant and a timely career -- one that brings joy because every profession comes by way of education. They come by way of school," said Devita Culbert of the Wayne RESA.
Talent Together will be available to prospective educators coming out of high school and those working as non-teaching staff in school buildings.
People seeking certification must meet federal apprenticeship guidelines. That means they need at least one year of experience in the classroom fully paid at a competitive wage.